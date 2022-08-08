Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $46.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.69. Carvana has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 144.51% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle acquired 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049 over the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 33.3% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

