Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVNA. Cowen reduced their target price on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 391,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,199. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. Carvana has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 144.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carvana by 868.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,575,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

