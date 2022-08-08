CashHand 24-Hour Volume Hits $128,653.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CashHand has traded 1,155.5% higher against the dollar. CashHand has a market cap of $8,428.44 and approximately $128,653.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00152913 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009153 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About CashHand

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

