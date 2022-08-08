CashHand 24-Hour Volume Hits $128,653.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CashHand has traded 1,155.5% higher against the dollar. CashHand has a market cap of $8,428.44 and approximately $128,653.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003821 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00152913 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009153 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.
About CashHand
CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
