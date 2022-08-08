Catex Token (CATT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $230.00

Catex Token (CATT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. Catex Token has a market cap of $106,225.44 and $230.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,847.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003884 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00132260 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036754 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00069055 BTC.
Catex Token Coin Profile
Catex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Catex Token
