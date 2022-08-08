Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $322.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.
CVCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday.
Cavco Industries Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.38. 2,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.
