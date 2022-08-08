Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $322.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.38. 2,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

