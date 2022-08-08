CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.98

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 32679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.
CBS Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBS (CBS.A)
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.