CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises about 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth about $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
CDW Stock Performance
CDW traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,183. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.96.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.83.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
