Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $62.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

