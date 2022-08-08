Centric Swap (CNS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.34 Million

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $292,424.79 and $1.34 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 185.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.20 or 0.01872592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Centric Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

