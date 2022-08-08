Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $38.80

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.80, but opened at $41.76. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 1,325 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday.
Centrus Energy Trading Up 8.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $608.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh acquired 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $533,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,351,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,833,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 543,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
