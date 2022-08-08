Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Roth Capital

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $562.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.43. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 25,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $533,281.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,351,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,833,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 104,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

