CHADS VC (CHADS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. CHADS VC has a market cap of $536,208.04 and approximately $3.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,931.87 or 0.99975090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00132118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00068978 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,258,455 coins and its circulating supply is 49,466,213 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CHADS VC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

