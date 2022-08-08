Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,939,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare accounts for approximately 6.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 6.07% of Change Healthcare worth $412,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHNG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen set a $27.75 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

