ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of ChargePoint worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

ChargePoint Price Performance

NYSE CHPT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 219,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.88. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,071,034 shares of company stock valued at $27,987,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

