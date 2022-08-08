Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $462.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.21 and its 200-day moving average is $517.92. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $644.72.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

