ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Susan M. Kanaya Sells 46,298 Shares

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 46,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,770.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,373.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ChemoCentryx Trading Up 0.7 %

CCXI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,866,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

About ChemoCentryx

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.