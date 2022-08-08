ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel Sells 7,564 Shares

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 7,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $379,864.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ChemoCentryx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.89. 5,866,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,416. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.67.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after buying an additional 1,306,776 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $28,980,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,296,000 after buying an additional 975,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,184,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

