Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $178.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy traded as high as $150.81 and last traded at $150.58, with a volume of 38103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.77.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

