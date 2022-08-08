Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.39.

CHR stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.05. 443,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.77. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.98 and a 1 year high of C$4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$272.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

