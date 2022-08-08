Chrono.tech Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $54.19 million and approximately $791,965.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $76.31 or 0.00327371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,311.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00130967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00071247 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

