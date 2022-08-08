Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.02-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.31. 4,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,388. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.