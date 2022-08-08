Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.79.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,388. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

