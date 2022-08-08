Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.98

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 30443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Cielo Trading Up 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0041 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.34%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

