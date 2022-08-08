Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $319.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $306.00 to $319.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.75.

CI traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.69. 8,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.57 and a 200 day moving average of $251.77. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $284.46.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Cigna by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

