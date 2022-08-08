Citigroup Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $48.12. 32,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. Western Digital has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after acquiring an additional 343,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after acquiring an additional 162,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,094,000 after purchasing an additional 140,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

