Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $817,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Citigroup by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after acquiring an additional 397,541 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,345,500. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

