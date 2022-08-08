Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 222,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,453,883. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $186.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

