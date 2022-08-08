Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 1.5% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $89,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.70) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($86.60) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($76.29) to €73.00 ($75.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.02. 27,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,556. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.