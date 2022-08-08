Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,859,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,013,000. Clarivate accounts for about 3.0% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.59% of Clarivate as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Clarivate Stock Up 2.2 %

CLVT traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $14.66. 85,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

