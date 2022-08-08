Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 318,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,058,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lamb Weston at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.1 %

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

LW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.15. 8,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,326. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $82.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

