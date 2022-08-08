Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 5,129 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Shares of KO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.96. 154,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,006,545. The company has a market cap of $272.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

