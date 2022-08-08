Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.71. 425,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,427,219. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16.

