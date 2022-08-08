Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 0.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $34,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,230 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:COF traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.39. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,458 shares of company stock worth $7,547,428. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.
Capital One Financial Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
