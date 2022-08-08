Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,403.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $376.54. 6,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,182. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.90.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.