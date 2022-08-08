CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Shares Up 14.6%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 483,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 454,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40.
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
