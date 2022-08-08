Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CGNX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens lowered Cognex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Cognex Stock Down 0.0 %

CGNX stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth $51,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

