Coinbase Global (COIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coinbase Global to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $93.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $122.37.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 37.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

