Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,063 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $80.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

