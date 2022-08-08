Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 1,546 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,584,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,033 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.97. The company has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

