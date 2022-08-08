Colonial Trust Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $3.91 on Monday, hitting $253.97. 23,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.07. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

