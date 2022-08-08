Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $354.81. 7,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.10. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.10.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

