Colonial Trust Advisors Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.7% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.48. 37,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.65. The company has a market cap of $289.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

