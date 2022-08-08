Colonial Trust Advisors Has $4.10 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,846,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 161,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 240,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,121,076. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $65.41.

