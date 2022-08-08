Colonial Trust Advisors Has $5.06 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 91,602 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hershey by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 629,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Hershey by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $227.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,211. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.55 and a 200 day moving average of $213.67. The stock has a market cap of $345.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.96.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

