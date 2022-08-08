Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 1,618 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.97. 47,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

