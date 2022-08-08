Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

COLM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $74.87 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after buying an additional 380,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 229,865 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.