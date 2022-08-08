Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.29. 223,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,472,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

