Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Position Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,887,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,003 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares comprises approximately 3.4% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $493,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 783.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,764. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.07. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,150. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

