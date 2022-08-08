Commerce Bank Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $51,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MSI traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,956. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day moving average of $221.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.