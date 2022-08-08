Commerce Bank Has $62.34 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 103,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 37,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $535.32. 44,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.